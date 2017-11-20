Our Favorite Faces Of Jeremy Irons

This weekend saw the arrival of Zack Snyder's and Joss Whedon's Justice League
, and while Pierce Conran mentioned in his review
that the film is overstuffed, he also noted that it "...manages to stand its ground as reasonable popcorn entertainment."
It's a suitably star-studded affair, and among them is veteran actor Jeremy Irons. He plays Bruce Wayne's butler-slash-gadget-mechanic Alfred, and this week Jeremy is our Favorite Face.
When Jeremy Irons was the subject of our weekly quiz
, I wrote that he "... is known to have an eclectic career, popping up with brilliant performances and barmy scenery-chewing alike, switching between impressively introvert and hilariously extrovert at will."
All true. So what is your favorite performance by him, and was he impressively introvert or hilariously extrovert? Chime in, in the comments below!
