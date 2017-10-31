Have Your Say: The Voice

One of the many non-human characters inis the Balrog-esque fire demon Surtur, seen here playing with The Hulk. Surtur doesn't just punch, stab and spit fire though: he actually has some lines in the script. And those are spoken by the great Clancy Brown.While I would have loved to have SEEN Clancy Brown, just hearing him voice a demon is a treat already. So let's have our topic this week be about voices!Which actor or actress has the most beautiful voice? And what would your favorite example be? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!