ISKRA: Watch The Impressive Trailer For Montenegrin Crime Thriller ISKRA

The local cinema culture of Montenegro is still a fairly emergent one but there are some promising young talents in the region, among them Gojko Berkuljan who makes his feature debut with Iskra.

The political turmoil of the region is reflected in its tale of a young journalist looking in to the unsolved disappearances of political opponents and dissidents through the splintering of the former Yugoslavia. But if that summary feels as though it would make for dry viewing, the trailer says somthing very different with its strong sense of atmosphere and a very intimate, personal approach to both the narrative and the threat of what is exposed.

Iskra is just int he early days of its festival run, with an appearance in Zagreb, and here's hoping this one travels farther afield. Take a look at the trailer below.