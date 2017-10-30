Trailer Time: Nivin Pauly Stars in RICHIE, a Tamil Adaptation of ULIDAVARU KANDANTHE

Coming to the big screen this December 1st is Richie, a Tamil language adaptation of a Kannada language game-changer - and Fantastic Fest alum - from 2014 called Ulidavaru Kandanthe (As Seen By the Rest). The Kannada language version made a major star of its writer/director/star Rakshit Shetty, and the remake rights were snapped up quickly for a Tamil language version.

This Rashomon-esque thriller tries to uncover the mystery behind a murder at a Janmashtami celebration in a coastal town. The Tamil version is said to be a loose adaptation taking only a few key events and scenes from the original and reworking it to the new background location.

Richie also sees the Tamil language debut of Malayalam language actor Nivin Pauly, who is one of the best actors working in India and will star in Geetu Mohandas's upcoming film, Moothon, co-written by Mohandas and Anurag Kashyap.

The trailer looks very stylish and this is one that I'm very interested to see.