Night Visions 2017: Fall Fest Edition Led by THE SHAPE OF WATER, THE ENDLESS and Much More

A lovely lineup of 43 features has been lined up for the fall edition of the Night Visions International Film Festival in Helsinki, Finland, which will be held during the final week of November.

The leading titles of the fall festival season, including Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's The Endless, are featured. Also notable are Finnish premieres of locally-produced films Teemu Nikki's Euthanizer and Marko Mäkilaakso's It Came from the Desert.

Here are all the details in the full statement from the festival:



Scandinavia's biggest genre film festival Night Visions unveiled today the full lineup of its fall 2017 edition, taking place in Helsinki, Finland from November 22nd to November 26th, 2017. The Official Selection of this year's second edition of Night Visions includes a total of 43 feature films and a batch of seven Nordic shorts. The selection will be showcased in nearly 70 screenings on three screens of Kinopalatsi cinema in the very center of Helsinki.

The festival opens on Wednesday, November 22nd with Guillermo del Toro's Venice Golden Lion winner The Shape of Water. Other U.S. highlights in the lineup include Taylor Sheridan's Cannes winner Wind River, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead's festival sensation The Endless, Alexandre Bustillo & Julien Maury's English language debut Leatherface, and the TIFF Midnight Madness smash hits, S. Craig Zahler's Brawl in Cell Block 99 and James Franco's magnum opus The Disaster Artist.

The Official Selection of the festival has also a particularly strong emphasis on Scandinavian genre product. Under the Nordic Genre Invasion banner, Night Visions is proud to host the Finnish premieres of two internationally acclaimed outings from Norway and one from Iceland. Oskar Thor Axelsson's supernatural chiller I Remember You is based on an Icelandic bestseller by the same name, Reinert Kiil's Christmas Blood and Thomas Aske Berg & Fredrik Waldeland's Vidar the Vampire are both original stories scripted by their directors.

In its Nordic selection, the festival is also extremely proud to host the Finnish premieres of two standout features emerging from its home turf. Teemu Nikki's TIFF surprise hit Euthanizer is a pitch black genre comedy centering on a car repair shop owner freelancing as a pet euthanizer. It Came from the Desert, directed by Marko Mäkilaakso (War of the Dead) and based on an Amiga computer game of the same name from 1989, is the first ever full-blooded creature feature to come out of Finland.

The hottest new action titles in the lineup come from Asia. Sion Sono's Tokyo Vampire Hotel lands to make waves in Helsinki from Japan. This year's most talked-about Cannes Midnighters, Jung Byung-gil's The Villainess and Byun Sung-hyun's The Merciless from South Korea are now presented to the Finnish audiences for the first time on the Night Visions screens.

Three particularly strong entries from the flourishing genre scene of Latin America include Samuel Galli's deeply disturbing Our Evil from Brazil, Fabian Forte's "Argentinian Beetlejuice" Dead Man Tells His Own Tale and the Onetti brothers' Rob Zombie flavoured scarefest What the Waters Left Behind, also from Argentina.

In the documentary selection, Norwegian contemporary artist Morten Traavik and Ugis Olte tell the strange tale of the Slovenian avantgarde group Laibach's trip to North Korea in Liberation Day. Mansfield 66/67, by the Room 237 executive producers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, explores the odd relationship of Jayne Mansfield and the Church of Satan founder Anton LaVey.

In the retro selection, the festival highlights the careers of the American director/producer legend Mark L. Lester and the Swedish genre icon Christina Lindberg. Both will be arriving to Helsinki to celebrate their achievements in moving pictures with the Night Visions audiences.

Full festival lineup via this link: http://www.nightvisions.info/wp/en/elokuvat/

The ticket sales of all screenings of the Night Visions International Film Festival will start on Friday, November 3rd, 2017 at www.finnkino.fi

