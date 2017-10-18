NEWLY SINGLE Trailer and Poster Promise a Caustic Relationship Comedy

Writer-director Adam Christian Clark follows up his well-received first feature, Caroline and Jackie, with meta-dark-comedy Newly Single.

Clark himself plays the bitter and broken protagonist in a film that only came into being after the director saw his original bigger-budget follow-up movie fall through, leaving him jobless, on the brink of financial collapse and engulfed in drinking and empty dating. Out of this unfortunate situation came Newly Single and the trailer promises a film that takes an acerbic look into the modern world of dating. Check out the new trailer ahead of its Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival Premiere.

Synopsis:

On the heels of booking a life-changing motion picture, Astor Williams Stevenson drives away his girlfriend and aggressively re-enters the LA dating scene. The film director finds himself alone and prowling; looking for love, sating his lust, and searching through the darkness of downtown Los Angeles.

Following Astor on a series of dates with a never ending parade of women, Newly Single explores the inner workings of his heart as well as the modern, urban world of dating, independent filmmaking, and the desire to be anyone but one's true self. Astor finds himself struggling to compartmentalize the many facets of his life, until his barely restrained acerbic nature, fueled by insecurity and sadness, boils over into his personal and professional lives, leaving both in a flaming pile of ash. A noir-comedy love affair with downtown Los Angeles, Newly Single cuts through the coldness of modern dating, changing male identity, and the mad, sad desire to be loved.

Newly Single will premiere in Official Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on Monday 27th November, 2017.

[Full disclosure: I am doing some publicity for this film.]