Screamfest 2017: THE LODGERS Leads Second Wave of Titles, Includes CHILD'S PLAY And THE FUNHOUSE Screenings

The seventeenth annual Screamfest Horror Film Festival is quickly approaching. Running from October 10th through 19th the festival will offer Los Angeles residents a good dose of thrills and chills leading into the Halloween season.

Brian O'Malley's gothic horror film The Lodgers leads the second wave of titles. There will also be special screenings of Tobe Hooper's The Funhouse to honor the late director. And to mark the 30th anniversary (THIRTY!) of Tom Holland's Child's Play the director will attend a special screening of the film and stick around for a Q&A.

Ticket information for both special screenings is below, along with all the titles in the second wave.

THE LODGERS (IRELAND) 2017

Directed by Brian O’Malley

Written by David Turpin

Cast: Charlotte Vega, Bill Milner, Eugene Simon, David Bradley Moe Dunford, Deirdre O'Kane, Roisin Murphy

Produced by Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde

US Premiere

A gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920s rural Ireland - but they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.

ALONE (FRANCE) 2017

Directed by David Moreau

Written by David Moreau, Bruno Gazzotti, Guillaume, Fabien Vehlmann Moulin

Cast: Sofia Lesaffre, Stéphane Bak, Jean-Stan Du Pac, Paul Scarfoglio, Kim Lockhart & Thomas Doret

Produced by Abel Nahmias

US Premiere

Leïlais 16. She wakes up late, like any other morning. Except that today, no one is here to tell her to get moving. Where are her parents? She gets on her bike and rides through the neighborhood: it's all empty. Everybody has disappeared. Thinking she's the sole survivor of an unexplained disaster, she eventually crosses ways with four other teenagers: Dodji, Yvan, Camille and Terry. Together they will try to understand what has happened and to learn to survive in a world that has become hostile... But are they really alone?

DOUBLE DATE (UK) 2017

Directed by Benjamin Barfoot

Written by Danny Morgan

Cast: Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome, Michael Socha & Kelly Wenham

Produced by Maggie Monteith & Matthew James Wilkinson

US Premiere

Meet innocent Jim, terrified of girls, and on a reluctant quest to prove his manhood the night before he turns 30. He and his cocky friend Alex think they've hit the jackpot when they meet the beautiful siblings Kitty and Lulu, who seem up for anything on a wild party-fuelled night. But little do they know that the femmes fatales want to make Jim lose much more than just his virginity - Getting laid has never been so bloody difficult.

LAPLACE’S DEMON (ITALY) 2017

Directed by Giordano Giulivi

Written by Duccio Giulivi, Giordano Giulivi

Cast: Alessandro Zonfrilli, Carlotta Mazzoncini, Duccio Giulivi, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Silvano Bertolin, Simone Moscato, Simone Valeri, Walter Smorti

Produced by Duccio Giulivi, Silvano Bertolin, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Giordano Giulivi

US Premiere

Eight people are imprisoned in a secluded mansion on an uninhabited island. After waiting in vain for the host, they find a model with eight self-propelled pawns that reproduces the movements of each group member in real time...

VIDAR THE VAMPIRE (NORWAY) 2017

Directed by Thomas Aske Berg and Fredrik Waldeland

Written by Thomas Aske Berg and Fredrik Waldeland

Cast: Thomas Aske Berg, Brigt Skrettingland, Kim Sønderholm, Marit Sanden

Produced by Thomas Aske Berg, John Iver Berg, Fredrik Waldeland

LA Premiere

Vidar Haarr is a 33 year old, sexually frustrated bachelor farmer who leads a Christian, monotonous and strenuous working life on his mother's farmstead in the Western outskirts of Norway. In a desperate attempt to break free from routine, Vidar prays to a higher power to grant him a life without boundaries. Unfortunately, his prayers are heard and Vidar wakes up one evening as the Prince of Darkness in sin city, Stavanger.

1922 (USA) 2017

Directed by Zak Hilditch

Written by Zak Hilditch

Cast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Bob Frazer, with Brian D'arcy James, and Neal McDonough

Produced by Ross M. Dinerstein

LA Premiere

After murdering his wife with the help of his teenage son, Wilfred James' life unravels, and he is haunted by visions of what he has done.

TO HELL AND BACK: THE KANE HODDER STORY (USA) 2017

Directed by Derek Dennis Herbert

Cast: Kane Hodder, Robert Englund, Bruce Campbell, Cassandra Peterson, Adam Green, Mike Aloisi, John Carl Buechler, Sean S. Cunningham

Produced by Andrew Barcello, Derek Dennis Herbert

LA Premiere

Featuring interviews with cinema legends, including Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), and Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story peels off the mask of Kane Hodder, cinema’s most prolific killer, in a gut-wrenching, but inspiring, documentary. To Hell and Back is the harrowing story of a stuntman overcoming a dehumanizing childhood filled with torment and bullying in Sparks, Nevada. After surviving a near-death burn accident, he worked his way up through Hollywood, leading to his ultimate rise as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series and making countless moviegoers forever terrified of hockey masks and summer camp. After decades of watching Kane Hodder on screen, get ready to meet the man behind the mask in To Hell and Back – an uniquely human story about one of cinema’s most vicious monsters.

LIKE.SHARE.FOLLOW (USA) 2017

Directed by Glenn Gers

Written by Glenn Gers

Cast: Keiynan Lonsdale , Ema Horvath, Nate Hartley, Abraham Benrubi

Produced by Adam Hendricks, John Lang and Greg Gilreath

World Premiere

Garrett is a rising YouTube star. Shell is a deeply emotional fan. When they begin a romantic relationship, he’s forced to question whether opening your life to strangers online is an invitation community and rescue…or stalking, obsession and madness.

Along with the myriad of horror films at the festival, Screamfest will also host several special screenings.

· On October 13, as a tribute to the late Tobe Hooper, Screamfest will show The Funhouse, a film that follows four teenage friends who spend the night in a carnival funhouse and are stalked by a deformed man in a Frankenstein mask.

· In honor of the upcoming 30th Anniversary of the release of Child’s Play, Screamfest will present a special screening of the film on October 14. It will be followed by a Q&A with director Tom Holland to be moderated by Sean Decker and Jack Ulrich. Child’s Play follows a single mother who gives her son a much sought after doll for his birthday, only to discover that it is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.