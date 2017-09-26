Screamfest 2017: THE LODGERS Leads Second Wave of Titles, Includes CHILD'S PLAY And THE FUNHOUSE Screenings

Fantastic Fest Coverage Indie News Hollywood Reviews Indie Videos Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE LODGERS (IRELAND) 2017Directed by Brian O’MalleyWritten by David TurpinCast: Charlotte Vega, Bill Milner, Eugene Simon, David Bradley Moe Dunford, Deirdre O'Kane, Roisin MurphyProduced by Ruth Treacy, Julianne FordeUS PremiereA gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920s rural Ireland - but they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.ALONE (FRANCE) 2017Directed by David MoreauWritten by David Moreau, Bruno Gazzotti, Guillaume, Fabien Vehlmann MoulinCast: Sofia Lesaffre, Stéphane Bak, Jean-Stan Du Pac, Paul Scarfoglio, Kim Lockhart & Thomas DoretProduced by Abel NahmiasUS PremiereLeïlais 16. She wakes up late, like any other morning. Except that today, no one is here to tell her to get moving. Where are her parents? She gets on her bike and rides through the neighborhood: it's all empty. Everybody has disappeared. Thinking she's the sole survivor of an unexplained disaster, she eventually crosses ways with four other teenagers: Dodji, Yvan, Camille and Terry. Together they will try to understand what has happened and to learn to survive in a world that has become hostile... But are they really alone?DOUBLE DATE (UK) 2017Directed by Benjamin BarfootWritten by Danny MorganCast: Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome, Michael Socha & Kelly WenhamProduced by Maggie Monteith & Matthew James WilkinsonUS PremiereMeet innocent Jim, terrified of girls, and on a reluctant quest to prove his manhood the night before he turns 30. He and his cocky friend Alex think they've hit the jackpot when they meet the beautiful siblings Kitty and Lulu, who seem up for anything on a wild party-fuelled night. But little do they know that the femmes fatales want to make Jim lose much more than just his virginity - Getting laid has never been so bloody difficult.LAPLACE’S DEMON (ITALY) 2017Directed by Giordano GiuliviWritten by Duccio Giulivi, Giordano GiuliviCast: Alessandro Zonfrilli, Carlotta Mazzoncini, Duccio Giulivi, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Silvano Bertolin, Simone Moscato, Simone Valeri, Walter SmortiProduced by Duccio Giulivi, Silvano Bertolin, Ferdinando D'Urbano, Giordano GiuliviUS PremiereEight people are imprisoned in a secluded mansion on an uninhabited island. After waiting in vain for the host, they find a model with eight self-propelled pawns that reproduces the movements of each group member in real time...VIDAR THE VAMPIRE (NORWAY) 2017Directed by Thomas Aske Berg and Fredrik WaldelandWritten by Thomas Aske Berg and Fredrik WaldelandCast: Thomas Aske Berg, Brigt Skrettingland, Kim Sønderholm, Marit SandenProduced by Thomas Aske Berg, John Iver Berg, Fredrik WaldelandLA PremiereVidar Haarr is a 33 year old, sexually frustrated bachelor farmer who leads a Christian, monotonous and strenuous working life on his mother's farmstead in the Western outskirts of Norway. In a desperate attempt to break free from routine, Vidar prays to a higher power to grant him a life without boundaries. Unfortunately, his prayers are heard and Vidar wakes up one evening as the Prince of Darkness in sin city, Stavanger.1922 (USA) 2017Directed by Zak HilditchWritten by Zak HilditchCast: Thomas Jane, Molly Parker, Dylan Schmid, Kaitlyn Bernard, Bob Frazer, with Brian D'arcy James, and Neal McDonoughProduced by Ross M. DinersteinLA PremiereAfter murdering his wife with the help of his teenage son, Wilfred James' life unravels, and he is haunted by visions of what he has done.TO HELL AND BACK: THE KANE HODDER STORY (USA) 2017Directed by Derek Dennis HerbertCast: Kane Hodder, Robert Englund, Bruce Campbell, Cassandra Peterson, Adam Green, Mike Aloisi, John Carl Buechler, Sean S. CunninghamProduced by Andrew Barcello, Derek Dennis HerbertLA PremiereFeaturing interviews with cinema legends, including Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead), Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), and Cassandra Peterson (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story peels off the mask of Kane Hodder, cinema’s most prolific killer, in a gut-wrenching, but inspiring, documentary. To Hell and Back is the harrowing story of a stuntman overcoming a dehumanizing childhood filled with torment and bullying in Sparks, Nevada. After surviving a near-death burn accident, he worked his way up through Hollywood, leading to his ultimate rise as Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series and making countless moviegoers forever terrified of hockey masks and summer camp. After decades of watching Kane Hodder on screen, get ready to meet the man behind the mask in To Hell and Back – an uniquely human story about one of cinema’s most vicious monsters.LIKE.SHARE.FOLLOW (USA) 2017Directed by Glenn GersWritten by Glenn GersCast: Keiynan Lonsdale , Ema Horvath, Nate Hartley, Abraham BenrubiProduced by Adam Hendricks, John Lang and Greg GilreathWorld PremiereGarrett is a rising YouTube star. Shell is a deeply emotional fan. When they begin a romantic relationship, he’s forced to question whether opening your life to strangers online is an invitation community and rescue…or stalking, obsession and madness.Along with the myriad of horror films at the festival, Screamfest will also host several special screenings.· On October 13, as a tribute to the late Tobe Hooper, Screamfest will show The Funhouse, a film that follows four teenage friends who spend the night in a carnival funhouse and are stalked by a deformed man in a Frankenstein mask.· In honor of the upcoming 30th Anniversary of the release of Child’s Play, Screamfest will present a special screening of the film on October 14. It will be followed by a Q&A with director Tom Holland to be moderated by Sean Decker and Jack Ulrich. Child’s Play follows a single mother who gives her son a much sought after doll for his birthday, only to discover that it is possessed by the soul of a serial killer.