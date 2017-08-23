Toronto 2017: Key Art And Stills From Brian O'Malley's THE LODGERS

Brian O'Malley's upcoming gothic horror flick The Lodgers will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th, 2017 at Scotiabank 3 at 7:15 PM. Fear not if you cannot get premiere tickets because it will also screen on September 9th, 2017 / 4:15 PM / Scotiabank 3 then near the end of the festival on September 15th, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Scotiabank 11. Brian O'Malley's upcoming gothic horror flickwill have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8th, 2017 at Scotiabank 3 at 7:15 PM. Fear not if you cannot get premiere tickets because it will also screen on September 9th, 2017 / 4:15 PM / Scotiabank 3 then near the end of the festival on September 15th, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Scotiabank 11.

A collection of stills from the film and the key art have been passed along to share with you, which you will find below.

A gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920’s rural Ireland. But they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.

This is the first screenplay by David Turpin and it stars Charlotte Vega ([REC] 3: Genesis), Bill Milner (X:Men: First Class), David Bradley (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) and Eugene Simon (“Game of Thrones”).