Toronto 2017: Watch This Clip From Brian O'Malley's THE LODGERS

The world premiere of Brian O'Malley's gothic horror flick The Lodgers has just bowed here in Toronto. And while we wait for word to trickle out of the screening a clip from the flick was dropped earlier today which you may watch below.

A gothic ghost story about orphaned twins Edward and Rachel who share a crumbling manor in 1920’s rural Ireland. But they are not alone. They share the house with unseen entities who control them with three absolute rules. As separate fates draw them apart, the twins must face the terrible truth about their family’s ghostly tormentors.

In the clip Edward and Rachel have a rough go at the nursery rhyme that keeps them mindful of the three rules that keep them safe from something that lives beneath the floorboards of their dilapidated family mansion. Enjoy.