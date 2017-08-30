Sitges 2017: WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND, Poster Revealed Ahead of World Premiere at Fest

Luciano and Nicolás Onetti's new film What the Waters Left Behind will have its world premiere at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain in October. To celebrate the announcement the brothers have released the official poster for the film. We have also included the trailer once again to remind you how potentially hard hitting this horror film may be.

“What the Waters Left Behind” will make its world premiere at the upcoming SITGES Film Festival on October where it will compete in the “Midnight X-treme” category.

The trailer of the film had its world premiere at CANNES Film Festival on May 20th together with 10 min. of early-cut screening. “What the Waters Left Behind” was the winner of the First Fantasy Film Competition organized by INCAA in Argentina.

Epecuén was one of the most important touristic villages of Argentina. Thousands of people concurred, attracted by the healing properties of its thermal waters. On November 10th 1985, a huge volume of water broke the protecting embankment and the village was submerged under ten meters of salt water. Epecuén disappeared. Thirty years later, the waters receded and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.

The plot revolves around a group of young people that take a trip to the ruins in order to film a documentary about Epecuén. Ignoring the warnings, and after a brief tour, they get stranded in the abandoned village. Contrary to what they thought, they begin to realize that they are really not alone...