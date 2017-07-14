Pretty Packaging: Germany's SUSPIRIA Release Is A Bewitching Beauty
Dario Argento's beautifully nightmarish witchcraft thriller Suspiria was released in 1977. That is four decades ago already, and this has spurred German distributor "84 Entertainment" to release a 40th Anniversary Leatherbook Edition.
Which is all fun and good, but it's not like Suspiria has ever suffered a particular shortage of releases. And even at this moment, fans of the film wait with bated breath for Synapse's 4K restoration, a (by all accounts EPIC) labor of love that has been worked on for years.
So why single out this specific German release? In short: because it is absolutely frigging gorgeous. In less-short: Suspiria has always been a title which has featured prominently in the style-over-substance discussion. It has a bizarre non-sensical plot and no great acting to speak of, but as an audio-visual dreamscape it is quite an experience. Dario Argento went over the top with color and music, fully aiming for mood over narrative. This means that Suspiria is almost ridiculously well-suited for baroque disc-pimping. Hell, the film almost DEMANDS it.
And whoa, the Germans did roll up their sleeves and went to work on this one. Note that the set is NOT English-friendly, meaning all subtitles and books are in German only, but it sure is prettily packaged. Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!
