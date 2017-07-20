Fantasia Coverage Indie Features Crime Movies Musicals Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

IT to Open Germany's Fantasy Filmfest

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Andrés Muschietti's hotly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King's It will open the Fantasy Filmfest in Munich, Germany. The festival runs September 6 - 16.

The festival's 2017 lineup already includes a number of eagerly awaited titles, including Paco Plaza's (REC) Veronica, Cannes premiers such as The Villainess and Sicilian Ghost Story, as well as the Japanese box office hit Memoirs of a Murder.

Other genre titles include Joe Lynch's Mayhem, Danish vigilante thriller Darkland, shark attack flick 47 Meters Down and many more.

Get thee to Germany!

