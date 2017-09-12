Have Your Say: What's The Best Book-To-Film Adaptation Ever?

Andy Muschietti's It
is breaking box-office records, and as has been famously pointed out a million times everywhere, it is based on the book of the same title by Stephen King. In his review, J. Hurtado lauded the film
and how well it was adapted from King's prose, a process which is harder than often assumed. Given the bizarre ending of the children's story arc in the book, a completely straight adaptation of Stephen King's It
would have landed the filmmakers in jail (and quite probably audiences as well).
Therefore, I'd like to have this week's subject be about book-to-film adaptations.
What are your favorites? And were the films good because the filmmakers kept them faithful to their sources, or because they deviated from them?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
