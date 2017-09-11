Our Favorite Faces Of Javier Botet

This weekend, Andy Muschietti's big screen adaptation of Stephen King's It
broke all sorts of records, especially if you look at the horror genre, or even all R-rated films. Critics and audiences alike took to it as well, and our often caustic J. Hurtado said at the end of his review
that he "...can't wait to see it again." Whoa!
By all accounts Bill Skarsgård plays a pretty mean Pennywise, but there is also an actual horror icon in the film, hidden (as often) under many layers of make-up: Spanish actor Javier Botet.
You've probably seen Javier several times already without knowing it, as he's a kind of living, breathing 'special effect'. Afflicted with a rare genetic syndrome, he is almost freakishly thin, with very long limbs. He's also a contortionist, a talent which allows him to fit into even the most impossible of costumes. Chances are you may have mistaken him for a cgi-effect in some of his roles.
Apart from that he's also a damn good 'regular' actor, one with a mean comedic streak when needed. Therefore, he is the focus of our feature this week. What is your favorite performance by Javier? And was he actually recognizable or a scary monster? Chime in, in the comments below!
(Photo by Monica Ochoa, taken from IMDb website
)
