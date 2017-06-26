NYAFF Coverage Weird Features International News Documentaries Festival News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Stanley Tucci

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Our Favorite Faces Of Stanley Tucci
Last week we saw Transformers: The Last Knight scrape the planet, and among all the things blowing up (or being otherwise "transformed") we spotted quite a stellar cast. Last week we singled out Sir Anthony Hopkins, but there are plenty of great names left for this week, and one of those is Stanley Tucci, seen here in Transformers: The Age of Exctinction.

Stanley Tucci has been a very dependable supporting actor for decades, as well as a flamboyant scene-stealer when need be. Therefore, he is our actor of the week.
So tell us: what's your favorite performance by Stanley Tucci? Chime in, in the comments below!

  • EduardO

    It is always a good reason to see any movie with Stanley Tucci in the cast. Of his oeuvre, these are my favorites: "The Devil Wears Prada," "Easy A" and "Feud."

  • ManateeAdvocate

    The Big Night would be the easy answer. I found him very believable in Margin Call. Daytrippers is a neat little flick. I liked him in Wild Card too. Hard to choose. He may make some shit choices, but he's an excellent actor.

  • Oona Chaplin

    I can't decide!! But my favorite latest role is Maestro Cadenza in Beauty and the Beast!!

