Our Favorite Faces Of Anthony Hopkins

This week, Earth gets invaded by Michael Bay's fifthfilm, a 3D extravaganza clocking in on a relatively succinct 148 minutes. Seriously, I thought Michael would go for the full three hours this time!Regardless of how much sarcasm I level at it I'll probably still go see it anyway, as I'm a sucker for grand special effects and true 3D, andhas both in spades.It also has a cast which includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, an actor who I tended to dislike until I suddenly started to love seeing him. I probably had previously seen him in too often in unlikable roles, and with his distinctive features I had him typecast as "oh, THAT guy" for decades. That of course changed when I saw him have fun with a role, and discovered just how versatile he had been.So this week, let's focus on Sir Anthony Hopkins. What is your favorite performance by him? Was it a romantic film, a serious thriller, a horror comedy? Was he funny, scary or just plain awesome? Chime in, in the comments below!