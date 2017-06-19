MIFF Coverage All Reviews Indie News International News Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Anthony Hopkins

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Anthony Hopkins
This week, Earth gets invaded by Michael Bay's fifth Transformers film, a 3D extravaganza clocking in on a relatively succinct 148 minutes. Seriously, I thought Michael would go for the full three hours this time!
Regardless of how much sarcasm I level at it I'll probably still go see it anyway, as I'm a sucker for grand special effects and true 3D, and Transformers: The Last Knight has both in spades.

It also has a cast which includes Sir Anthony Hopkins, an actor who I tended to dislike until I suddenly started to love seeing him. I probably had previously seen him in too often in unlikable roles, and with his distinctive features I had him typecast as "oh, THAT guy" for decades. That of course changed when I saw him have fun with a role, and discovered just how versatile he had been.

So this week, let's focus on Sir Anthony Hopkins. What is your favorite performance by him? Was it a romantic film, a serious thriller, a horror comedy? Was he funny, scary or just plain awesome? Chime in, in the comments below!

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Remains of the Day. Hands down, no contest.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.