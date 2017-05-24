WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: A Harrowing Trailer Emerges From The Depths of a Dead Argentinian Tourist Trap

We eagerly await What the Waters Left Behind, the new horror film from Luciano and Nicolas Onetti, directors of giallo flicks Sonno Profondo and Francesca. As it makes its way through post-production, they took it to Cannes and presented the first trailer from the upcoming horror flick at the Blood Window Galas. Now we can share it with you.

Let me be the first to say, holy hell. It starts off all nice and cheery, and a whole lot of sexy, then descends into hell fast. If you are a fan of classic slasher roadie flicks from the 70s, like the original versions of The Texas Chain Saw Massacare and The Hills Have Eyes, then this unholy offering from Argentina looks like it will be right up your alley. This trailer gets mighty relentless by its end. Yowzers.