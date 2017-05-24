WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: A Harrowing Trailer Emerges From The Depths of a Dead Argentinian Tourist Trap

Cannes Coverage Documentaries Weird Reviews International News Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Luciano and Nicolás Onetti´s - Sonno Profondo (2013), Francesca (2015) - new film What the Waters Left Behind (Los Olvidados) landed in Marché du Film (Cannes Film Festival) with the fourth edition of Blood Window Galas. The showcase presented recent films from Ibero-America with the support of directors and programmers from Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival from Catalonia, Mexico’s Morbido Fest, and Bifan in South Korea.The trailer of the film had its world premiere on May 20th together with 10 min. of early-cut screening. What the Waters Left Behind was the winner of the First Fantasy Film Competition organized by INCAA in Argentina. It was shot in Epecuén in November 2016 and is currently in the post production stage.Epecuén was one of the most important touristic villages of Argentina. Thousands of people concurred, attracted by the healing properties of its thermal waters. On November 10th 1985, a huge volume of water broke the protecting embankment and the village was submerged under ten meters of salt water. Epecuén disappeared. Thirty years later, the waters receded and the ruins of Epecuén emerged exposing a bleak and deserted landscape. The residents never returned.The plot revolves around a group of young people that take a trip to the ruins in order to film a documentary about Epecuén. Ignoring the warnings, and after a brief tour, they get stranded in the abandoned village. Contrary to what they thought, they begin to realize that they are really not alone...On this occasion the Onetti Brothers leave their seventies Italian giallo influences aside and dive deep into a classic slasher roadie, on the same line as The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Hills Have Eyes.