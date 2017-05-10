TONIGHT AND EVERY NIGHT to World Premiere at Dances With Films Festival

Acclaimed actor Joe Cortese

delivers a tour de force performance as Yianni,

the host of a talk show that plays in his own beautiful but fractured mind

Los Angeles, May 10th...Inspired by a daughter’s love and true-to-life events, TONIGHT AND EVERY NIGHT, a narrative short film about the power of love over dementia, will have its world premiere at the Dances With Films festival in Los Angeles at the Chinese 6 Theater on Saturday, June 3rd at 5PM.

In the film, veteran actor Joe Cortese portrays Yianni, who hosts a talk show that plays in own mind. On one fateful day, Yianni, a humble diner owner who suffers from dementia, wanders out of his house, and befriends a lonely and lost little boy. The narrative short film, written and directed byChristina Eliopoulos, was inspired by her father’s life.

“I loved that the subject matter was so personal,” says Cortese, who has played his share of tough guys, romantic heroes and “bad cops and good cops” over his 40-year career. “The director entrusted me to play her father. A man she loved very much who was stricken with this disease. I felt I knew this man. He seemed like my own father, a hard-working son of immigrants, who put his family first and made his own success. And then once I read the script, I was all in. This issue is so prevalent and so central to our society. I felt an obligation to bring this character to life. And for me, it is the most inspiring and challenging role I have ever done.”

Cortese leads a stellar ensemble cast that includes talented newcomer, 7-year-old Azhy Robertson, co-stars Stephen Badalamenti and Tara Murtha both of New Jersey, the celebrated actress Janis Dardaris in the role of Plousia, Yianni’s beloved wife, and award-winning performers Mark Gindick and Katherine Sigismund in supporting roles. The film was shot on the Jersey Shore, in the boardwalk community of Asbury Park, NJ, Eliopoulos’ hometown.

In the film, the television screen becomes a metaphor for a “window into the mind,” says director Eliopoulos. “The past and present, the real and the imagined, the rational mind and the troubled mind, stardom and fandom are co-mingled,” she adds. “We all tell ourselves stories and create little myths to soothe our troubled conscience. The Yianni character looks for solace in a bright and happy world inside his mind. In his imagined world, he is virile and powerful. He is a star.”

In preparing for the role, Cortese found himself reflecting on how television often becomes “a best friend, the only friend sometimes” for the elderly and homebound. “I grew up watching Johnny Carson. And the TV, the talk show, became Yianni’s way of relating to the world and to his life. And it’s so sad, to think of Yianni in a dark room, with just the clicker and the TV. He doesn’t recognize his family, so that’s all he’s got left.

The story evolves beyond that sadness and offers up a life-affirming message. Yianni finds someone, this little lost boy, and they learn what they have in common and they relate to each other. He is finally able to offer help, to offer safety, to express love. And that’s the miracle of the story and the miracle of life, the power of love.”

The film, lyrical in its storytelling, visual metaphors, cinematography and pacing, was lensed by cinematographer Russell Swanson, with New Jersey producer Elizabeth Kinder, serving as Executive Producer. Christina Eliopoulos is an award-winning screenwriter and filmmaker whose previous work includes the documentary features “Greetings from Asbury Park” and “Demon on Wheels.”

For Cortese, the film became a “special homecoming“ of sorts. “My first lead in a movie was in 1976 and filmed here in New Jersey That film was the cult classic “The Death Collector (Family Enforcer). Here I am 40 years later, in another leading role. My body might have been in Los Angeles, but Jersey is my home and my first love.”

TONIGHT AND EVERY NIGHT will be shown on Saturday, June 3, 5PM, at the Chinese 6 Theater. The theater is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA, 90028. Tickets can be purchased online at https://danceswithfilms.com .