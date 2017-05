Our Favorite Faces Of Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks may be the most dependable actor of our lifetime. Never too butch or too handsome, he's the perfect example of a "regular Joe", which makes it almost ridiculously easy to identify with him, or root for him, especially when his characters are meant to be sympathetic.



That's not to say he's never done villains or slapstick though, and it speaks volumes of his versatility that at different stages of his acting career he was pegged (typecast even) as a "comedy guy", as a "romantic lead", and as a "dramatic powerhouse", with blockbuster successes in each of those categories.

This weekend saw the première of James Ponsoldt's(read Christopher Bourne's review here ), starring Emma Watson and, interestingly, Tom Hanks in one of his less avuncular roles. Two years ago we did a quiz on him and at the time, I wrote:These words still ring true today, so he's our actor of the week.What is your favorite performance by him? Was it in a good film or a bad one? Was he funny, scary or sympathetic? Chime in, in the comments below!