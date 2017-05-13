Nassau Film Festival reveals 2017 lineup

The Nassau Film Festival will be running this year on Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21, at the Princeton Garden Theatre. The festival is expanding this year to two days given the requests from festival goers to be able to show more films. 42 films this year will be screened from countries in each of the six continents. The highlights this year are:

Michael Wang (China) The Story of 90 Coins, Branko Tomovic (Serbia) Red; The Inuring, Wendy Keeling (USA), The Unconventional Gourmet, Fabrice Bracq (France), A Whole World for a Little World, Joao Inacio (Brazil) Shala, Mohammed Mohammadian (Iran), The Endless River, Danny Malin (Canada), I Promised, Mamadou Dia (Senegal), Samedi Cinema, Jenae Hall (Australia), The Moon Is Essentially Gray, Hannah Roman (USA).

Lewis Goldstein, the festival's organizer, says the first year focused largely on local films, while last year saw an increase in international submissions. This year's festival will have a truly international flavor, with films from Australia, South Africa, Bangledesh, Senegal, the Czech Republic, Iran, China, the U.K., and Brazil.

"It was an explosion this year of submissions because the film festival has gotten more traction," Goldstein said. "It's become more well known and it's starting to become a festival for short films that filmmakers have heard about and want to submit their films to and gain recognition."

"The whole theory is that festivals not only educate but they bring people together and give them something to talk about," he says.