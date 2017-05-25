MAYHEM: Theatrical Release And Shudder Streaming For Joe Lynch's Office Tower Thriller

RLJ Entertainment and AMC's streaming service Shudder will be releasing Joe Lynch's action thriller Mayhem (read our very positive review here), starring The Walking Dead's Steven Yeun at the end of 2017 and into 2018. As you may read in the press release below RLJ will release the film in cinemas and On Demand later this year. Then, in early 2018, Shudder will stream the film on their service.

RLJ Entertainment and AMC Networks’ Shudder are partnering on the North American release of Joe Lynch’s action/thriller MAYHEM through a deal finalized at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival. The film first premiered at the 2017 SXSW Film Festival to positive reviews. Directed by Joe Lynch (Everly) and written by Matias Caruso, the film stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Samara Weaving (Monster Trucks), Steven Brand (The Scorpion King) and Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club).

RLJE plans to release MAYHEM in theaters and On Demand in Q4 2017, with the Shudder streaming premiere slated for early 2018. Mark Ward, RLJE’s Chief Acquisitions Officer, and Aurelie de Troyer, Shudder’s VP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions made the announcement today.

“Joe Lynch’s vision is captivating,” said Ward. “He has the ability to take stories and elevate them with his unique insight and direction.”

“MAYHEM is bold, fun, irreverent and incredibly fast on its feet,” said Aurelie de Troyer. “Steve Yeun and Samara Weaving deliver stunning performances. It’s a perfect fit for Shudder.”

“MAYHEM is a very personal film for us that has affected and engaged festival audiences looking for some insane, cathartic fun in these trying times,” said director Joe Lynch. “With RLJ Entertainment and Shudder working together to bring MAYHEM to the masses, I am confident that this crazy flick will find its audience in the best way possible. It will be for viewers who want the choice of a big, bold, loud theatrical experience but it will also have the convenience and careful curation of Shudder’s fantastic service. As a fan and customer of Shudder, I am proud to know that we are in great company. MAYHEM is coming for you all soon enough!”

In MAYHEM, an airborne virus infects the corporate tower of a major law firm on the day attorney Derek Saunders (Yeun) is wrongfully fired. The infection is capable of making people act out on their “mosterratic” impulses and viral rage takes over. Trapped in the quarantined building, Saunders is forced to fearlessly fight for his job, his redemption and his life.