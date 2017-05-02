Indie Popcorn! Support Indie Press Release - May 2017

Media Circus is excited to share these announcements from the following independent films: Susie Q, The Passing Season, My Friend’s Rubber Ducky, THE WORD, Noctambulist.

New Digital Movie Releases in May

Susie Q Available on Amazon Prime May 2, 2017 Directed by: Vilan Trub Tagline: Have you seen Susie Q? Amazon Prime Link: Susie Q on AmazonIMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2516720

In Case You Missed Them

The Passing Season Available on iTunes and Amazon Directed by: Gabriel Long Logline: Brian J. Smith (Sense8) stars as a hockey pro who gets cut from his team, hangs up his skates, and goes off in search of the next party. iTunes Link: The Passing Season on iTunes Amazon Link: The Passing Season on Amazon IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4577204/

My Friend’s Rubber Ducky Indie Director Tries To Break Even through Individual Paid Streaming Views for the First Time in History of Cinema. Directed by: Josh Hyde Logline: Two old college buddies, Joseph and Oliver, reconnect over drinks, eventually arguing about an unpaid debt. Joseph demands the money, unsuccessfully, and then locks Oliver in a closet. He convinces his hipster girlfriend and stoner roommate to help extort. Movie Website: http://rubberduckyfilm.com/ IMDb Link:http://www.imdb.com/title/tt3452748/

THE WORD Available on Amazon. Free for Amazon Prime members. Directed by: Greg Friedle Tagline: How much can God forgive? Amazon Link: https://t.co/riJtzHSTme Amazon UK Link: http://bit.ly/TheWordUKIMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2338341/

Coming Soon

Noctambulist Noctambulist is a b/w silent noir thriller, directed by Johnny Daggers. Releasing world-wide July 14, 2017 through SGL Entertainment. Directed by: Johnny Daggers Tagline: A Tail Of Refracting Shadows IMDb Link: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt5265614/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheNoctambulist/

Media Circus provides the Support Indie Film Press Release as a free service for filmmakers to self-publicize their films to over 100 news outlets. Media Circus is a film marketing and publicity company with a mission to support indie film. To make an announcement about an indie film, go to supportindie.film.

For more information contact our publicist:

Teri Gamble at teri@mediacircuspr.com

www.mediacircuspr.com