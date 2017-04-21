Watch Creepy Short ABDULLAH, Enjoy Death Waltz Recording

One of the joys of programming short films is seeing how they travel the world, engaging with diverse audiences, and eventually becoming available for everyone to enjoy. Such is the case with Abdullah, written and directed by Evrim Ersoy (currently Head of Programming at Fantastic Fest). After its world premiere at FrightFest in 2014, and its many festival appearances, it's now available for your viewing enjoyment.

This haunting film, shot beautifully on 35mm, tells the story of Abdullah, a Turkish minicab driver in London, who spends his days mostly alone and lonely, working a dull job, until one night he's set to perform a rather unusual and dangerous task.

But to add to the excitement, Mondo's Death Waltz Records is releasing an exclusive vinyl (yup, wonderful vinyl) soundtrack. The amazing electro music was composed by Antoni Maiovvi and performed by him and the Karakura Orchestra. In keeping with the film's story, Maiovvi mixes his signature style with Turkish instruments and sounds. You can hear a little sample of it here.

The soundtrack be available through a one-off pressing, featuring 180g coloured vinyl and a DVD featuring the short film, a bunch of wonderful extras, all housed inside a 425gsm sleeve complete with a download card of the full LP.

BUT, only 1,000 copies will be available (500 in the U.S. and 500 in the UK), available starting tomorrow in participation with Record Store Day. You can find out how to get one via the official page.

Watch the film! Buy the soundtrack! Support indie cinema!