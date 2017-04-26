Overlook 2017 Preview: 8 Unmissable Events from the Inaugural Horror Extravaganza

Bonus Picks!



There really are a ton of great films playing at the fest including Natalia Leite's SXSW-premiering rape vigilante flick M.F.A., Cannes vet Amat Escalante's The Untamed, and Damien Power's Aussie Sundance thriller Killing Ground. If that's not enough, how about the latest from these genre faves: Joe Lynch's Mayhem, Mickey Keating's Psychopaths, and Nishimura Yoshiro's Meatball Machine Kodoku.

For those who maybe aren't as much into horror, there are some very cool and stylized films to check out as well, such as Ana Lily Amirpour's highly anticipated The Bad Batch, Robert Mockler's colorful SXSW-premiering Like Me, and William Oldroyd's much-lauded Lady Macbeth. Plus more! Wooof. Good luck choosing from all these!