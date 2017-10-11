Sitges Coverage Musicals Anime All Reviews Indie Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Exclusive Clip: M.F.A., When Something Horrible Turns Truly Evil

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Exclusive Clip: M.F.A., When Something Horrible Turns Truly Evil

One night, college art student Noelle (Francesca Eastwood), "attends a small party, where she meets up with Luke (Peter Vack), a fellow student who invited her.

"They spend time together talking, and get along well enough that Noelle goes with him upstairs to his room. Once the door is closed, they start making out, but very quickly Luke turns aggressive and then nasty, violently raping her."

The premise is far too familiar, and almost commonplace, in modern society, which is an angering, nauseating thought. As portrayed in M.F.A., written by Leah McKendrick and directed by Natalia Leite, that night of horror leads to unexpected consequences.

In our exclusive clip, Noelle (Eastwood) confronts Luke (Peter Vack) about what happened. His reaction to her righteous anger is something to see. It's evil, really, and it sets up the rest of the film.

I saw M.F.A. at SXSW this past spring, and though I had slight reservations about it, there's no denying that it's deserving of greater attention, the rare kind of genre thriller that has something more provocative in mind than blood and guts.

Watch the clip below, as well as the trailer. Visit the official site for more information. M.F.A. opens in select theaters and on various digital platforms on Friday, October 13.

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
Francesca EastwoodLeah McKendrickNatalia LeitePeter Vack

More from Around the Web

More about M.F.A.

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.