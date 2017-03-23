SXSW Coverage Weird Interviews Festival Reviews Indie News All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Red Band Trailer Is Immediate, Essential Viewing

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Oh my! The first trailer for Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is frankly hilarious, confrontational, and very very very much not safe for work, due to its high degree of profanities.

Here's the official synopsis:

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (In Bruges). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter's murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother's boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.

Watch it below.

