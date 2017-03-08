SONG OF THE SEA Director To Return With WOLFWALKERS

Good news for fans of animation with word that twice Oscar-nominated Irish director Tomm Moore - The Secret of Kells and Song Of The Sea - is now gearing up his third feature film, Wolfwalkers. Now taking part in the Cartoon Movie co-production and financing market to find the final partners and finance needed, Wolfwalkers is described like this:

In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transforms her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The image above is a piece of concept art for the film and seems very true to Moore's already established aesthetic. Which is no surprise given that his co-director on this one - Ross Stewart - was also a concept artist on Song Of The Sea. If you've not had the chance to see his previous work I would very highly recommend correcting that oversight immediately ... he's pretty much brilliant and anything he does is worth paying attention to.