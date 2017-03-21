WOLFWALKERS: Watch The Full Proof Of Concept Trailer For Tomm Moore's Next!

It was just a week ago that we shared the first proof of concept teaser for Song of the Sea and The Secret Of Kells director Tomm Moore's latest animated feature, Wolfwalkers. Moore is co-directing this one with his Song of the Sea concept artist Ross Stewart and when a director is currently two for two on his previous films securing Oscar nominations - as Moore is - well, any new material is cause for celebration.

In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transforms her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

That first teaser we shared was a cut down of a longer proof of concept video prepared to present the project to the Cartoon Movie finance and co-production market and now the full presentation trailer has been released online as well. It is - typically - absolutely gorgeous stuff. Take a look below.