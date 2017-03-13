WOLFWALKERS: Watch The Proof Of Concept Teaser For Tomm Moore's Upcoming Aniamted Feature

Song of the Sea and The Secret Of Kells director Tomm Moore has been off at the Cartoon Movie co-production and finance market pitching his upcoming effort Wolfwalkers - this one to be co-directed with his Song of the Sea concept artist Ross Stewart. And given that both of Moore's previous features have been Oscar nominated as Best Animated Film there is, understandably, a bit of anticipation for what he may be cooking up next.

In a time of superstition and magic, when wolves are seen as demonic and nature an evil to be tamed, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn, comes to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack. But when Robyn saves a wild native girl, Mebh, their friendship leads her to discover the world of the Wolfwalkers and transforms her into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

Well, those hungry for a taste, rejoice! It's here! A teaser for the film - presumably one prepared for presentation at Cartoon Movie and, thus, not necessarily finalized footage - has arrived online and it looks typically gorgeous. Moore promises a longer trailer coming very soon but check this one out in the mean time!