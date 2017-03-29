INCOMING: Scott Adkins is Going to Space!

Production is underway in Serbia on the sci-fi action thriller Incoming. International action star Scott Adkins is part of the cast.

Incoming will be the directorial debut of Eric "Z" Zaragoza who has been an assistant director on a plethora of small budget films over the years. Ranging from family affair like Jurassic School (What do you mean it doesn't eat the children!?!?), sci-fi thrillers like Paradox and crime thrillers like The Last Heist. He even had a hand the awfully dumb but perverse slasher flick Jersey Shore Massacre. I have to tip my hat to that one for at least killing off a handful of guidos and guidettes. Credit is due.

XLrator Media is releasing the film in North America. Small budget productions are usually short and quick so expect this early in 2018. The full press release with a description of this space set thriller follows.

Scott Adkins (Doctor Strange, The Expendables 2) is set to star in the new sci-fi action thriller INCOMING from prolific indie producers Benattar/Thomas Productions. Production is underway in Belgrade, Serbia. XLrator Media will distribute the film in North America. Foreign sales will be handled by Premiere Entertainment Group. The film is financed by the UK’s Sharp House.

INCOMING marks the feature directorial debut of longtime Benattar/Thomas collaborator Eric “Z” Zaragoza and is written by Jorge Saralegui, based on an original story by Rick Benattar, Nigel Thomas and Jorge Saralegui.