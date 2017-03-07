Cult Fave ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK Coming To Limited Edition Blu-ray from Cinespectral Films

ELVIRA, MISTRESS OF THE DARK FINALLY BUSTS OUT IN A STRICTLY LIMITED COLLECTOR’S EDITION BLU-RAY SET ON APRIL 24th 2017! 3000 COPIES ONLY!

CINESPECTRAL FILMS proudly presents the 1988 cult comedy: Elvira, Mistress of the Dark for the first time ever on Blu-ray, in glorious all-new restored High Definition. Limited to just 3,000 copies, this strictly limited Dual-Format 3-disc collector’s edition is packed with all-new special features and never-before-seen archive material.

SYNOPSIS:

When famed TV horror hostess Elvira (Cassandra Peterson) quits her job after being sexually harassed by the station’s new owner, she forms a plan to start her own show in the heart of Las Vegas. Upon learning that her great aunt Morgana has passed away, Elvira travels to the town of Falwell to claim her inheritance, only to soon find herself stranded in town when her Macabre Mobile’s engine blows up. Once the stuffy locals get an eyeful of the scream queen’s ample assets, all hell busts loose! Will she become Las Vegas’ next big dance sensation or will she get burned alive at the stake?

PACKAGING:

The 3-disc mediabook packaging is available with a choice of three variant front-cover designs: the original theatrical artwork, the promotional press-kit artwork, and an all-new commissioned retro-inspired piece by German horror director Andreas Marschall. Special metal foil printing on all three artworks is also present and each numbered set is certified by a holographic sticker. Each variant is limited to just 1,000 units.

The bilingual 60-page bound-in fully illustrated booklet features English texts by Sam Irvin and Patterson Lundquist, along with never-before-seen production stills and dazzling international artwork. This material will only be featured as part of the exclusive edition.