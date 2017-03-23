SXSW Coverage Hollywood News Cult Movies Anime Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

ALIEN: COVENANT Gets A Stunning New Poster

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Normally we don't put up articles just for new poster art (unless it's a batch of them), but the new one-sheet for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant has us partying like it's 1979!

Seriously folks, click the image for a larger version and feast your eyes on it.
At this point we have no idea whether the movie itself will be any good (the signs currently point both ways), but hey, at the very least we'll have this poster...

