ALIEN: COVENANT Gets A Stunning New Poster

Normally we don't put up articles just for new poster art (unless it's a batch of them
), but the new one-sheet for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant
has us partying like it's 1979!
Seriously folks, click the image for a larger version and feast your eyes on it.
At this point we have no idea whether the movie itself will be any good (the signs currently point both ways
), but hey, at the very least we'll have this poster...
