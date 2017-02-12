Romantic Comedy Gets Amazon World Wide Premiere on Valentines Day 2017!

Circumventing the traditional platform release, Daniel Bollag, Writer/Director of the award-winning “Identical” is releasing his newest film directly to YOU with an AMAZON WORLD WIDE PREMIERE of “A Rabbi, a Priest and an ex-Gumba…” Bollag’s dark comedy has a sweet quirky (? You mean quirky I think. There’s no such word as corky) love story at its juicy core. It is the perfect film for stay at home date night on Valentine’s Day with its timely release on Tuesday, February 14.

“There is no longer a need for a middle man,” Bollag insists. “We are in a sharing economy and there is no longer room for middlemen who act like filters diluting the true communication of the film. We’ve seen the direct relationship between artist and audience with music and the written word for a while. Now it is time for us to build a direct bridge between filmmakers and the rest of us. The concept of filmmakers taking their art directly to the people is a game changer. It will allow an unbridled wave of creativity and efficiency to dominate in an industry where the playing field is finally being leveled.” Bollag continued, “Film is the highest and most essential art form to come out of the 20th century and it is a travesty so many artists have been silenced because the industry has a single focus on making money. It is self-evident in this new economy that the goal must be sharing and communication. That is why all the giants of the Internet, whether retail, file sharing or entertainment driven, all began by giving it away.”

“A Rabbi, a Priest and an ex-Gumba…” is a film where love is redefined in an unexpected coupling of opposites. It is a movie where the line of distinction between good and evil is so blurred it blows away any preconceived notions of story telling in the traditional sense. With the help of a safety deposit box, a gun and a vial of liquid LSD, this motley crew initiates their scheme. What happens next is anyone’s guess as we enter the surreal world of this madcap rom-com adventure gone awry. Featuring the talent pool of Santa Barbara actors and technicians, including the cast of: Janelle Odair, Matt Sammartine, Stuart Orenstein, Ken Volok, Adam Childs, Emiliano Campobello, Mashey Bernstein, Ryan Dafoe, Deborah Cristobal, John Leo Brindle, Tim T. Whitcomb and Anthony Ferro – NY actor. And the Crew of: Garrett Benson – Cinematographer, Meni Philip – Editor, David Mann – Post Sound, Michael Bell, Ryan Quinn – Boom Operator, Vincent Ferro – AD, Tracy Siciliano – Producer, Matt Sammartine – Script, Travis Prow – Gaffer, Charles Ekstrom, Agustin Gonzalez, Jesse Lee, Justin Stern - Camera.