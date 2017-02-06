Our Favorite Faces Of Keanu Reeves

Sundance Coverage Festival Reviews Weird Videos Documentaries All Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Later this week, most of us will be able to see Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2, starring Keanu Reeves again as the world's most accomplished and determined assassin.

The first John Wick was actually so well-liked, we've all warmed to Keanu Reeves in a big way. Still, it was not long ago that he was generally reviled, not for his character (he has a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy) but for his acting capabilities.

When we did our quiz on him back in 2014, I wrote the following:
Reeves is a strange actor, and very much prone to be miscast when taking roles outside of his comfort zone. But he is easier to dis than to dislike, and over the years he has been good in too many movies to just, well, "suck". For every bad role I can easily think of a good one too, and when used well I really enjoy seeing him.
True words I still think, and they bring us to favorite performances. When do you think Keanu Reeves was at his best? Was it when playing one of his famous slacker characters, or was it something more intense? Chime in, in the comments below!

