JOHN WICK Universe to Blast Onto Small Screen in THE CONTINENTAL

Fans of the John Wick
franchise have reason to celebrate as word came from Deadline
that Starz and Lionsgate are teaming to develop a television series based off of the popular films. Instead of waiting a couple years between films we will be getting weekly doses on our small screens.
The Continental will be set in the John Wick universe, focusing on the inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel which serves as a refuge for assassins.
(Chris) Collins expands the universe in the series by focusing on the Continental Hotel and those who find refuge under its roof. Set in a hyper-real version of Los Angeles, the series maintains the urgency of the action along with the dry humor from the John Wick movies, producers say.
“This series is truly unlike anything else on TV,” said Chris Albrecht, Starz president and CEO. “The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”
Chris Collins will write the series and serve as showrunner. Collins already has a number of very popular titles on his docket, including Sons of Anarchy, The Wire, and The Man in the High Castle.
Many of those responsible for the popular films will work behind the scenes as executive producers. This will include John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk (the John Wick film franchise, The Town, Sicario), Chad Stahelski (John Wick co-director and John Wick: Chapter 2 director), screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch (John Wick co-director, Deadpool 2).
Word is Stahelski will direct the premiere episode. The crew is going to have to look hard for a stable of directors that can maintain the world aesthetic and ensure that the action is well shot. No word if 87Eleven will continue to bring their awesome stunt work from silver screen to small screen. That would be swell though, wouldn't it?
