Berlin / EFM Coverage Cult Movies International Interviews Teaser Trailers Festival Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Our Favorite Faces Of Andy Lau

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
Our Favorite Faces Of Andy Lau
Last weekend, Zhang Yimou's fantasy epic The Great Wall premiered in North America, and while it's silly as hell, it is undeniably gorgeous-looking. While he did call it "nonsense", our J. Hurtado also said in his review that it's a "surprisingly ambitious siege movie that is hard not to enjoy at least a little bit".

Of course, any movie will increase its watchability when it includes Chinese superstar Andy Lau. While enjoying immense success as a singer, he first and foremost is one of the finest actors in the world, and one whose charisma can almost keep any film afloat all by itself.

So, what are your favorite performances by Andy Lau? Do you like him better as a good guy, or as a bad guy?

Chime in, in the comments below!

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Great Wall

More about Our Favorite Faces Of...

  • the hong Kong cavaliers

    Best face , running out of time
    Best body , running on karma
    Lol

  • Ard Vijn

    For me it's A Simple Life, House of Flying Daggers, and Infernal Affairs.
    (So basically when he's playing the good, the bad, or both...)

  • Mangkone

    Infernal Affairs and Fulltime Killer are my two favorites pieces.
    I remember watching drunken master 3 where he was the lead actor and the fight scenes were pretty nice. Shaolin was also a good one.
    It's a shame they didn't cast him and Tony leung in leading roles in Hollywood.
    I think his english is pretty good and he's been internationally acknowledged ever since infernal affairs.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.