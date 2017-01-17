With Inauguration Day Approaching CJ Productions to Rerelease Controversial Documentary “The I Word”

2008 film deals with current hot button issue immigration from both sides of the argument

When filmmaker Corinne Jayaweera and her company Documented America made her feature documentary “The I Word” in 2008, she wanted to take a hard look at the immigration issue from both sides of the argument in a Post 9-11 World. Little did she know how prescient she was and that almost 10 years later the subject of immigration was among the most divisive issues in the 2016 Presidential Election.

The documentary, a rich tapestry of faces and cultures features, among others California politician Michael Antonovich, actress Carla Ferrigno, and LA fashion designer Shelley Komarov, who immigrated to the US in 1977 from her native Russia. The United States is a nation of immigrants. Despite being built on the strength of this diversity, problems created by a troubled immigration process, combined with increases in illegal immigration have created a rift in the nation’s unity – sparking heated debates, demonstrations and calls to action.

Documented America examines the current and proposed policies and challenges, presenting facts and dispelling myths at the core of this emotionally charged issue. Weaving together statistics, discussions, and personal stories, this exploration seeks to unify through a commitment to an immigration policy that is fair and welcoming to all seeking access to this great nation, while protecting this who call it home.

According to Jayaweera: "The purpose of the film was to give both sides of the argument a voice and an opportunity to listen to the other and with any luck come up with a solution that makes sense."

The film can be seen on Documented America’s website:

http://documentedamerica.com/docs/#iword

Along with Jayaweera, who sore three hats on the film: director, executive producer her partner of the film Dabling Harward also executive produced, served as the DP and operator and edited the informative film.

In 2016 Jayaweera directed the documentary short “The Spirit of Iris” - the story of Iris Cummings Critchell, a trailblazing woman who swam for the US in the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, and went on to be one of the earliest groups of women to ferry planes for the Air Transport Command in World War II. The film competed at the American Pavilion Film Festival, the Newport Beach Film Festival, LA Femme International Film Festival, and Palm Springs Short Film Festival, among others. Jayaweera’s most recent narrative short, “Reco’s Magic” is a family affair, executive produced by her husband, Surya, and written by their three children: Kaylee-Anna, 17, Everett, 14, and Sorin, 12.

Corinne Jayaweera was born and raised in Southern California where she still resides today. Since childhood, her passion has been fine arts and International Relations. She graduated from the University of Redlands with a double major in Asian Studies and Sociology/ Anthropology with minors in Music and Dance. “CJ” has enjoyed her career in various academic roles, most recently at Claremont Graduate School as an event coordinator for the Mentor Program and Kravis Concept Plan business competition. But her first love of fine arts was still exerting its pull, and she left her stimulating academic career to focus on her fledgling film production and event planning company. She is extremely proud of her growing, multicultural family. Her personal charitable causes include raising funds for cancer research at the City of Hope, ALS research directly with Augie’s Quest.

For more information on the film or to schedule an interview with the director, please contact Deborah Gilels, LA Media Consultants at 818-758-6509, or email ddgilels@prodigy.net.



