PARIS INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL 2017 a.k.a. PARIS INDIE - International Independent Filmmaking at Its Finest

Paris Indie is entering its third year to great critical acclaim and is fast becoming one of the leading international film & screenplay competitions in Europe.
Doors open at Ciné XIII on 19, 20th & 21st Nov. at 18:00 & at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé, 73 Avenue des Gobelins, Paris 13th on 22nd Nov. at 19:00. Three 90 min. shows per night.
Paris Independent Film Festival is preparing for our second fantastic festival of independent filmmaking from November 19 – 22, 2017 at some of the most historically, culturally and architecturally remarkable independent cinemas of the City of Lights.
On 19, 20th & 21st November, we have the Art Déco style bar open for Paris Indie visitors & participants to hang out during and or after a marathon of three screenings a night at 18:30, 20:00 & 21:30 at 8 euro each or guest list. Tickets strictly at the door no online reservations.
The Paris Indie is dedicated to celebrating the works of independent filmmakers from around the world, and we pay special attention to ultra low-budget films by first and second-time directors. Our slate includes approx. eight features and the rest of the screenings consist of 80 minute short film blocks of all genres in a mixed selection of quality international picks.
One of the hosts of the 2017 Paris Independent Film Festival will be the prestigious Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé on November 22 from 19:00 till midnight. The Paris Indie 2017 will showcase the best of indie filmmaking from around the world and will screen over 60 independent films during the 2017 festival.
Visit this showcased exhibition of international filmmaking talent at the Fondation Jérôme-Seydoux Pathé and Ciné 13 Théâtre in Montmartre. Networking at the bar for visitors at Ciné XIII on 19, 20th & 21st November from 18:00 till late.
Cost: Payment required - Paris Indie Info & Updates Doors open at Ciné 13 on 19, 20 & 21th Nov. at 18:00 & at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé, 73 Avenue des Gobelins, Paris 13th on 22 Nov. at 19:00. The bar is open for Paris Indie visitors to network until midnight at Ciné 13 on the first three nights of the festival at 1 Avenue Junot, Paris 18th, down the road from the Sacré-Coeur Basilica on the butte Montmartre. There are no ticket sales available from our host cinemas. Tickets, including two free tickets for participants to each screening, are available half an hour before shows at the relevant cinema from the festival manager only. Remember tickets above and beyond passes are 8 euros cash at the door 30 min. before each show. No pre-sales. Arrive earlier rather than later to ensure availability. We operate on a first come first served basis.