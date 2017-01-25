PARIS INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL 2017 a.k.a. PARIS INDIE - International Independent Filmmaking at Its Finest

PARIS INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL

PARIS INDEPENDENT FILM FESTIVAL 2017

19-22 November at Ciné XIII Théâtre & Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé

Paris Indie is entering its third year to great critical acclaim and is fast becoming one of the leading international film & screenplay competitions in Europe.

Paris Indie will be yet again showcasing a competition of new independent cinema from 19-22 November at Ciné XIII in Montmartre which seats 130 persons in great comfort with a retro underground flair over three floors. The final three high-carat Paris Indie 2017 screenings will take place at Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé Cinéma on the Left Bank at 19:30, 21:00 & 22:30 on 22 November.

Doors open at Ciné XIII on 19, 20th & 21st Nov. at 18:00 & at the Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé, 73 Avenue des Gobelins, Paris 13th on 22nd Nov. at 19:00. Three 90 min. shows per night.

Paris Independent Film Festival is preparing for our second fantastic festival of independent filmmaking from November 19 – 22, 2017 at some of the most historically, culturally and architecturally remarkable independent cinemas of the City of Lights.

On 19, 20th & 21st November, we have the Art Déco style bar open for Paris Indie visitors & participants to hang out during and or after a marathon of three screenings a night at 18:30, 20:00 & 21:30 at 8 euro each or guest list. Tickets strictly at the door no online reservations.

The Paris Indie is dedicated to celebrating the works of independent filmmakers from around the world, and we pay special attention to ultra low-budget films by first and second-time directors. Our slate includes approx. eight features and the rest of the screenings consist of 80 minute short film blocks of all genres in a mixed selection of quality international picks.

One of the hosts of the 2017 Paris Independent Film Festival will be the prestigious Fondation Jérôme Seydoux-Pathé on November 22 from 19:00 till midnight. The Paris Indie 2017 will showcase the best of indie filmmaking from around the world and will screen over 60 independent films during the 2017 festival.

Visit this showcased exhibition of international filmmaking talent at the Fondation Jérôme-Seydoux Pathé and Ciné 13 Théâtre in Montmartre. Networking at the bar for visitors at Ciné XIII on 19, 20th & 21st November from 18:00 till late.

Paris Indie venues:

19, 20th & 21st November from 18:00

Ciné XIII Théâtre

1 av, Junot

75018 Paris

22 Nov. from 19:00

Fondation Jérôme Seydoux - Pathé

73 avenue des Gobelins

75013 PARIS

info@filmfestival.paris