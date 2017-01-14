New DARK/WEB Images and Episode Details

Felt Films have released new images for their upcoming anthology series, Dark/Web, along with a list of episode titles and the filmmakers who will be bringing them to life.

The six stand-alone episodes dealing with the dangers of a totally connected world are: "Eat.Prey.Love", written and directed by Roxy Shih, "Rideshare", written and directed by Boman Modine, "Hacked" directed by Eric Salberg and written by Christopher Webster, "Zero" director and writer Zelda Williams, "Blackheart" written and directed by Mario Miscione and "Viral" written and directed by Michael Nardelli.

[Full disclosure: Yes, I wrote the Dark/Web episode, "Hacked".]

Dark/Web is the brainchild of brothers and Felt Films founders Michael and Tim Nardelli, and Mario Miscione; creators of the cult hit Circle, which was purchased for distribution by Netflix last year.

The eclectic cast includes many recognizable TV names including Gabriel Luna (Agents of Shield), Nicholas Brendan and Clare Kramer from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, along with Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency), Cassi Thomson (Big Love).

Zelda Williams, Molly Hagan and Graham Sibley Brian Elerding, Michael Nardelli, and Shannon Collins also appear.

About the show: Each episode of Dark/Web explores themes related to the internet and the dangers present in the murky, unexplained layers of the web. Paranoia, isolation, vanity, loss of identity, the viral nature of ideas and social media pressures are just a few of the subjects the show tackles. Socially, the Internet is as unifying and divisive as it's ever been; only now, when the entire world is connected, it's never been harder to unplug.

Dark/Web completes production this month with an eye towards a 2017 release.