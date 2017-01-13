Beware THE NIGHT OF THE VIRGIN

There is one simple fact that dominates a staggeringly high percentage of human interactions: People do stupid things to get laid. And having said that I also feel perfectly comfortable in saying that young men do the stupidest of all the stupid things. And this is the premise that drives Spanish director Roberto San Sebastian's The Night Of The Virgin.

The starting point of this Morbido award winner and Glasgow Frightfest closer is simple: Twenty year old Nico is determined to lose his virginity at a party. And the results are very, very bloody.

These things are all about execution, so that's enough of me talking about it. Watch the English subtitled international teaser below.