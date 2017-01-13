Sundance Coverage Weird Interviews Festival Features International Videos Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Beware THE NIGHT OF THE VIRGIN

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
There is one simple fact that dominates a staggeringly high percentage of human interactions: People do stupid things to get laid. And having said that I also feel perfectly comfortable in saying that young men do the stupidest of all the stupid things. And this is the premise that drives Spanish director Roberto San Sebastian's The Night Of The Virgin.

The starting point of this Morbido award winner and Glasgow Frightfest closer is simple: Twenty year old Nico is determined to lose his virginity at a party. And the results are very, very bloody.

These things are all about execution, so that's enough of me talking about it. Watch the English subtitled international teaser below.

The Night Of The Virgin - Teaser from PLATANOBOLIGRAFO on Vimeo.

  cjohnston

    can't decide if I'm intrigued, repulsed, interested, or disgusted - with this..
    ...probably all three.

