BAD DAY FOR THE CUT: Watch The Trailer For Sundance Selected Revenge Tale Now!

Belfast based writer-director Chris Baugh makes his feature debut with the Sundance selected revenge thriller Bad Day For The Cut and if it wasn't on your radar already the freshly released trailer certainly does a compelling job of arguing why you should be looking out for it.

Nigel O'Neill stars as Donal, a middle aged farmer living a quiet life and caring for his aging mother until tragedy strikes and she is killed in their own home in an apparent home invasion. Unsatisfied with the police response, Donal takes matters into his own hands when the invaders return and sets out to unravel who would target his mother and why leading himself down an increasingly violent path.

We're working on this one as sales reps at XYZ so I've had a chance to see it early and my basic description to people has been that if you can imagine a Korean revenge thriller set in rural Northern Ireland, this is that movie. Sound interesting? Check out the trailer below!