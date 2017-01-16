ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE: Ella Hunt Carries a Tune in The Musical Zom-Com

Filming has begun on the musical zombie comedy Anna and the Apocalypse in and around Glasgow, Scotland.

In the movie, a girl and her friends must fight – and sing – their way through a zombie invasion to reach the supposed safety of their school, not knowing if their parents and friends will still be alive when they get there.

The film was written by Ryan McHenry, based off of his BAFTA winning short film Zombie Musical from 2010, which you can watch below. McHenry was also attached to direct the big screen adaptation but the creator of the viral sensation Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal lost his fight against cancer in 2015. Before his passing McHenry insisted that the film go on in his absence.

Emerging UK actress Ella Hunt (Our Robot Overlords) stars in the title role alongside Mark Benton (ITV drama The Halcyon) who plays her father and Paul Kaye (Game Of Thrones), who plays the wicked antagonist Savage. Rounding out the ensemble cast are newcomers Malcolm Cumming, Sarah Swire, Christopher Leveaux, Ben Wiggins and Marli Siu.

On the business side of things you will see a familiar name among the Executive Producers.