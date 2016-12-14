WHAT THE WATERS LEFT BEHIND: First Production Stills From Argentinian Horror Flick

The Onetti brothers (Nico and Luciano) are at it again. The producer and director of Francesca and Sonno Profondo are hard at work on their next film, What the Waters Left Behind, and it would appear that they are diverting away from the Giallo genre and into another horror subgenre all together.

They are currently filming in the ruins of Epecuén, Argentina. Morbido festival director Pablo Guisa Koestinger is helping the brothers with the film, even appearing in a cameo role. Because Koestinger is as wise as he is dashing he told the brothers that they should let the Screen Anarchy family know about this new project. Along with the description below we also we sent some production stills to share with you.