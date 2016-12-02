IFFAM Coverage All Reviews Hollywood Reviews All News Manga How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Richard E. Grant

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
This week sees the American wide release of Pablo Larraín's Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as the famous First Lady in the week following the murder of her husband John F. Kennedy. Other notable actors in the film are Peter Sarsgaard, John Hurt and Richard E. Grant.

Richard E. Grant is a funny one to pick for this quiz, as he only seems to have one face he's famous for: the pompous hysterical one. But whenever he's used well, the man becomes nothing short of glorious, and then it's impossible to take your eyes off of him.

So once again I'm going to use eleven close-ups of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all eleven of them right).


Kurt Halfyard and Stuart Muller contributed to this story.

And here he is as... ehm... actually, the press materials for Jackie so far do not show any pictures of him as Bill Walton, bar a blurry background cameo or two (to be fair, the film isn't called Bill, so...). Instead, here is a recent press shot.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
quizRichard E Grant

More about The Many Faces Of...

More about Jackie (2016)

  • Ard Vijn

    And that finishes the quiz. As usual, here are all the titles and the people who first got them correct:

    1: HUDSON HAWK (Darren Murray)
    2: GAME OF THRONES (Darren Murray)
    3: DOM HEMINGWAY (Darren Murray)
    4: HORRID HENRY (Darren Murray)
    5: HOW TO GET AHEAD IN ADVERTISING (Darren Murray)
    6: DOCTOR WHO (Darren Murray)
    7: WARLOCK (Darren Murray)
    8: WITHNAIL AND I (bricriu)
    9: BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA (Darren Murray)
    10: SPICEWORLD (garethhacking)
    11: LOVE HURTS (Darren Murray)

  • 10. Spiceworld

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Was it face-melting-ly bad?

  • I've repressed all memories of it, except for those rather glorious sideburns.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Oh my. I think I love you. Don't get uncomfortable about it. Those sideburns are indeed glorious. Thanks for replying in good fun.

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Shit. I'm late to the party.

    He was so nasty in Gosford Park and equally so in Downton Abbey. Very cool actor. I really need to see Don Hemingway. Killer screen grab.

  • bricriu .

    C'mon now, # 10 is still available!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    It's a very dope image, but I'm not sure. Gun to my head I'd say it was from one of the Matrix sequels, the second maybe, Reloaded, yet I barely remember them and can't recall if he was in those films.

  • Ard Vijn

    Damn, if he was I missed a major chance.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Eh, I looked it up. He wasn't. That screen grab is from a film I've never seen nor ever plan to ever see. Yikes. I wonder if anyone is brave enough to admit that they've seen that film?

  • Ard Vijn

    Well SOMEONE was! ;-)

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Oh Ard. You brave, foolish man you.

  • Darren Murray

    1. Hudson Hawk
    2. Game of Thrones
    3. Dom Hemingway
    4. Horrid Henry
    5. How to get ahead in advertising
    6. Doctor Who
    7. Warlock

    9. Bram Stokers Dracula

    11. Love Hurts

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct!

  • bricriu .

    #8 is Withnail & I.

    Can't wait to find out what #'s 5 & 6 are!

  • Ard Vijn

    Correct! That performance is rightfully legendary.

  • His dance version of the "To be or Not To Be" speech, not so much: https://youtu.be/WdT1ZwSQVTs

  • ManateeAdvocate

    "We've gone on holiday by mistake!"

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.