An American Film Geek's Top Ten of 2016

1. La La Land

“They worship everything and value nothing.” So says Ryan Gosling's Sebastian in regard to the title town of the film he's in. A musical need not be subtle, as long as it has plenty of heart and some good songs. Filmmaker Damien Chazelle's ambitious follow-up to his surprise 2014 entry Whiplash has enough of both to spare. La La Land functions both as a cozy CinemaScope throwback and a contemporary lament on the increasing impermanence of once-savored mass art forms, namely jazz and cinema. Whatever one's fondness level for those going in, it will have increased on the way out. Gosling and Stone sing and dance their way through a bedazzling primary colored dream of Los Angeles, yet their relationship, with its vast ups and downs, is never anything less than relatable. Like it's characters, La La Land is not at all perfect. But it's an infectious ear worm of a film, something lovingly more than escapism, that improves upon subsequent viewings, perhaps proving the sentiment that it's the movie we need in our own less musical place and time. It dances expertly on that line of being just enough of both escapism and recognizable reality about the essential value and cost of our dreams.