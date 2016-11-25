IFFAM Coverage Festival Videos Horror Movies Hollywood Features Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
The Many Faces Of Mifune Toshiro
This week sees the American premiere of Steven Okazaki's documentary Mifune: The Last Samurai, about probably the most famous Japanese actor of all time: Mifune Toshiro. In his review Patryk Czekaj calls it "...a perfectly informative and well-researched documentary that should satisfy both true fans of Japanese cinema and total newcomers."
Mifune Toshiro was a veritable force of nature before the camera (and apparently, sometimes also when NOT in front of a camera...), and when will we ever get a better opportunity to dedicate a quiz to him?
So once again I'm going to use fourteen pictures of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all fourteen of them right).
Mifune Toshiro was a veritable force of nature before the camera (and apparently, sometimes also when NOT in front of a camera...), and when will we ever get a better opportunity to dedicate a quiz to him?
So once again I'm going to use fourteen pictures of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!
And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all fourteen of them right).
Kurt Halfyard, Christopher O'Keeffe and James Marsh contributed to this story.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
-
ManateeAdvocate
-
Darren Murray
-
Ard Vijn