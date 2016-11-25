IFFAM Coverage Festival Videos Horror Movies Hollywood Features Zombie Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

The Many Faces Of Mifune Toshiro

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
This week sees the American premiere of Steven Okazaki's documentary Mifune: The Last Samurai, about probably the most famous Japanese actor of all time: Mifune Toshiro. In his review Patryk Czekaj calls it "...a perfectly informative and well-researched documentary that should satisfy both true fans of Japanese cinema and total newcomers."

Mifune Toshiro was a veritable force of nature before the camera (and apparently, sometimes also when NOT in front of a camera...), and when will we ever get a better opportunity to dedicate a quiz to him?

So once again I'm going to use fourteen pictures of one of my favourite thespians to make a quiz. Click through the images and guess which movies or shows they're from. No competition, no prizes, just for fun. Try to see how far you get without using IMDb!

And I'll post the answers next Thursday (or earlier if someone gets all fourteen of them right).


Kurt Halfyard, Christopher O'Keeffe and James Marsh contributed to this story.

And here he is, in a still taken out of the trailer for Mifune: The Last Samurai.

This picture isn't part of the quiz yet, but the others are. Browse through them all, and see how many you recognize!

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
quizToshiro Mifune

More about The Many Faces Of...

More about Mifune: The Last Samurai

  • ManateeAdvocate

    High and Low remains my all time favorite film of his despite how wonderful, well, all of his other films are.

  • Darren Murray

    1. Shogun
    2. High and Low
    3. 1941
    4. Rashomon
    5. Hell in the Pacific
    6. Yojimbo
    7. Throne of Blood
    8. Grand Prix
    9. Seven Samurai
    10. Battle of Midway
    11. The Bad Sleep Well
    12. Red Sun
    13. Red Beard
    14. Drunken Angel ?

  • Ard Vijn

    All correct! And... well, that ends the quiz in one fell swoop.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.