Have Your Say: What's The Best Biopic Ever Made?
For me, biopics are not my favorite type of film though, as too many of them tend to leave a bad taste in my mouth. Trying to describe a person in just a few hours is hard, meaning shortcuts and exaggerations need to be made, and often you end up with an interesting viewpoint at best, or a vile caricature at worst.
Still, some of them are indeed quite good, or allow creators and actors to shine like a diamond. So the question of the week is: what is your favorite biopic?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
-
Bryant Low
-
cjohnston
-
Ard Vijn
-
cjohnston
-
dustin chang
-
ToryK
-
Eliot Alen Walnut
-
David Smith
-
David Smith
-
Ben Umstead
-
kidlazarus
-
Ben de Klos
-
Ben de Klos
-
Kurt
-
Niels Matthijs
-
rnlol
-
Ard Vijn
-
rnlol
-
Steve Dennis
-
the hong Kong cavaliers
-
ToryK
-
bricriu .
-
J Hurtado
-
Steve Dennis