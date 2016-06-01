ONE UNDER THE SUN, Pooja Batra As Astronaut Turned Fugitive

Fresh from its international premiere at the Marché du Film in Cannes, One Under the Sun is preparing for its U.S. debut at San Diego's Comic-Con in July. We've got the poster, photos, and the trailer to whet your appetite.

Bollywood actress Pooja Batra (Virasat, ABCD2) plays an astronaut named Kathryn Voss, who is the sole survivor of a disastrous space shuttle mission. All she wants to do is reunite with her terminally ill daughter (Ava Cantrell, from upcoming Hollywood horror film Lights Out), yet instead she becomes a fugitive after it's revealed that she has "an extraordinary gift," per the official synopsis.

Gene Farber (X-Men: First Class, Captain America: Civil War) also stars. See more visuals about the movie in the gallery below.