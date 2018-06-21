Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival Announces Full Lineup For 2018

Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) today announced a full programme of genre treats ahead of their July 6th start date. In addition to the previously announced world-first focus on genre films of New Zealand and the festival's highlighting of Swiss fantastic cinema, the festival presents a packed Competition, an exciting exploration of New Cinema from Asia, and a delve into the more extreme, unusual and innovative offerings the genre world has to offer with their Films of the 3rd Kind and Ultra Movies strands.

Oh yeah, and David Cronenberg's going to be there...

Take a look at the full announcement below!

The Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (8-14 July) is proud to reveal its official programme for the 18th edition, focused on highlighting the boldness of current productions. With David Cronenberg as President of the jury, the international competition will be composed of an overview of the most anticipated releases (UNDER THE SILVER LAKE from David Robert Mitchell, HEREDITARY from Ari Aster, MANDY from Panos Cosmatos), as well as first features from emerging talents (Tilman Singer’s LUZ, Rasmus Kloster Bro’s CUTTERHEAD, Justin P. Lange & Klemens Hufnagl’s THE DARK), and the best of auteur cinema in the fantasy genre (CLIMAX from Gaspar Noé, DIAMANTINO from Gabriel Alamantes & Daniel Schmidt, MUERE, MONSTRUO, MUERE from Alejandro Fadel). Daring experimental films will play alongside retrospectives and cartes blanches, to outline the history of genre cinema, notably with the CLASSICS RELOADED category, dedicated to restored version of renowned masterpieces screened at the Open Air. WHAT WE DO IN NEW ZEALAND, first-ever retrospective focused on Nez Zealand genre films, will take you to the other side of the world, and the EL DORADO section will make a comeback to pay homage to the limitless imagination of Latin American cinema. For its opening ceremony, the NIFFF will present the world premiere of the web series LE 5E CAVALIER, in collaboration with RTS. The Swiss premiere of HÔTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3 will conclude the festival on a quirky, funny, intergenerational note! THE NIFFF IN A FEW NUMBERS THE NIFFF’s 18th edition has a total budget of CHF 2’175’000. Lasting 9 days, it will show over 150 films from 14 sections. It can welcome 2’135 viewers at the same time. The 168 public screenings will be composed of 109 features and 60 shorts from 41 countries, including 7 world premieres, 6 international premieres, 9 European premieres, and 53 Swiss ones. The free NIFFF Extended and NIFFF Invasion programmes will offer more than 71 activities, 61 of which are conferences.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

16 films will compete for the H.R. Giger “Narcisse” award to be given by David Cronenberg, which amounts to CHF 10,000 from the City of Neuchâtel. Among the competition’s major players are the Swiss premieres of TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID (Issa López), lauded by Guillermo del Toro, and of the most terrifying film of the year, namely Ari Aster’s HEREDITARY. The adaptation of popular manga KASANE by Japanese filmmaker Satô Yûichi will have its international premiere here. Other highlights include the retro comedy AN EVENING WITH BEVERLY LUFF LINN which is Jim Hosking’s second feature, whose first film made quite the impression at the 2016 edition, as well as Iranian social comedy PIG (KHOOK) from Mani Haghighi...