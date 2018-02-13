Marshy's Favourite Asian Movies of 2017 Part 2

The Year of the Dog doesn’t kick off until this Friday, so technically it is not yet the end of the year, and I’m prepared to argue this point until I’m blue in the face. But who am I kidding? It’s mid-February and this list is supposed to cover new Asian films seen in the latter half of 2017. So yes, I'm just a slacker and this is very late.

In truth, I was stalling in order to catch up with a couple of key titles that had escaped my eyes during the calendar year. Having now done so, some are included here, while others didn’t make the final cut. Overall 2017 was a solid year for Asian movies, but there were precious few glowing highlights that really stood out among their international peers. That said, there are some films not mentioned here that deserve an honourable mention, including Devashish Makhija’s Ajji, Wilson Yip’s Paradox, Shinobu Yaguchi’s Survival Family and Takashi Miike’s Blade of the Immortal. Let's just all agree to forget that John Woo's Man Hunt ever happened, okay?

So apologies for my tardiness, but I hope you are still able to enjoy this list of my favourite Asian films, seen between July 2017 and, erm, January.